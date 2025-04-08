Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s stark warning for Indian stock market: ‘If markets fall sharply, investors might…’

Zerodha co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath shared a stark warning for the Indian stock market amid the current bloodbath that ‘If markets fall sharply, D-Street investors might stay out of the market for years—just like they did after the 2008 global financial crisis.’ According to data shared by Kamath in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), India's net flows into equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes dipped sharply between 2008 and 2014.

However, Kamath also highlighted that India's retail investors have consistently been net buyers of equities in the last five years, starting from the COVID-led market participation. According to the India Inc leader, retail investors have been the backbone of the Indian stock market's rally between 2020 and 2024 after consistently ‘buying into dips’ amid external risks and global headwinds.

“One of the crazy things about the last five-odd years is that retail investors have consistently been net buyers of equities. Whether they'll continue to buy the dip is anybody's guess. “By the way, if markets fall sharply, investors might stay out of the market for years—just like they did after 2008,” said Kamath in his post on ‘X’.

Kamath's warning comes as heightened volatility grips the Indian stock market due to global trade war concerns triggered by US President Donald Trump's retaliatory tariffs. On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent, and the Nifty 50 index tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent, marking their worst single-day decline in 10 months after global equity markets went into a tailspin on recession fears due to the US tariff war.

However, on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 snapped its three-day decline to post its best session in three months, while the Sensex posted its worst session in three weeks after rising 1.69 per cent to 22,535.85 and 1.49 per cent to 74,227.08, respectively.

Indian stock market crash in 2008

