Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s subtle advice for investors amid ’debilitating’ conditions: ‘Take a break from trading...’

Zerodha co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath has shared some subtle advice for D-Street investors amid the current heightened volatility in the Indian stock market due to global trade uncertainty. Kamath suggests that 'it won't be a bad idea' for investors to ‘take a break from trading and recharge’. 'Judging by what’s happening, you’re going to need it,' he said.

The discount brokerage's chief took to microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and said in a post that over the next 10 days, there will only be four trading days after taking into account the designated Indian stock market holidays due to the upcoming festivals. So, amid thin trading volumes and the current global recession concerns, investors ‘should not make the mistake of thinking’ they should trade even in ‘potentially debilitating conditions’.

According to the India Inc. leader, trading profitably requires investors to monitor the market and their own psychological moods. Kamath believes that when either one is not conducive to trading, ‘it’s best to stand aside and wait for the situation to change’. Kamath's remarks come amid the escalating global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.