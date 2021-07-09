Talking about how trading is more than just the entry/exit strategy, online stock broking firm Zerodha's chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Nithin Kamath in a recent tweet said that it has more to do with managing fear, greed and psychology.

Reposting a tweet which was linked to a Zerodha Varsity module, Kamath tweeted, ''Trading is more about managing fear, greed and psychology than entry/exit strategy. This collection of newsletters by Marketwise on @ZerodhaVarsity is maybe the best out there on this topic.''

Trading is more about managing fear, greed and psychology than entry/exit strategy.

This collection of newsletters by Marketwise on @ZerodhaVarsity is maybe the best out there on this topic. https://t.co/ANwKTguRek — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 9, 2021

The particular linked module talks about how much capital does one need to start trading and how the size of the trading capital matters. It also talks about the problem that has tripped up many a beginner, and it makes success far more difficult to achieve when steady profits are needed just to pay one’s bills. ''It’s far better for the new trader to be financially secure from the start – secure enough so that an entire year spent without profit on the learning curve would not impact one’s lifestyle or threaten one’s financial security,'' the module explains.

Zerodha Varsity is a stock learning app for the 'Robinhood investors' (millennial first-time investors). The app offers in-depth notes on trading, practical tips and insights on the capital markets, learning modules on key financial topics, tests, quizzes, and such. The Zerodha Varsity app was launched in April 2019.

Kamath often shares various strategies and philosophies related to trading and investment by linking it with the app's offerings and features. With the collection of newsletters by marketwise on its Zerodha Varsity platform, the online brokerage firm covers several investing related topics in a 'simplified' manner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.