Zerodha CEO on how trading is more than just entry, exit strategy

The particular linked module talks about how much capital does one need to start trading and how the size of the trading capital matters. It also talks about the problem that has tripped up many a beginner, and it makes success far more difficult to achieve when steady profits are needed just to pay one’s bills. ''It’s far better for the new trader to be financially secure from the start – secure enough so that an entire year spent without profit on the learning curve would not impact one’s lifestyle or threaten one’s financial security,'' the module explains.