Zerodha co-founder explains - How pricey is the Indian stock market?

As per the data of Trendlyne, at 19.9, the Nifty PE ratio is still considerably below both the 5-year peak of 42 multiples and the 5-year average of 27.46. The Nifty PE ratio is also lower than the 1-year, 2-year, 6-month, 3-month, and 2-year average PE ratios of 24.18, 29.13, 22.01, and 21.05. In the previous year, the Nifty PE ratio ranged between a high of 29.21 and a low of 18.92. The Nifty 50 PE ratio fluctuated during a five-year period from a peak of 42 to a low of 17.15. The fact that the Nifty 50 has a high P/E and is the most expensive in the world suggests that it may be overvalued and that stock prices are comparatively high when compared to the global market.