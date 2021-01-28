● Position sizing - Position sizing is all about answering how much capital you will expose to a particular trade given that you have ‘x’ amount of trading capital. One classic position sizing strategy which most people employ is the standard 5% rule. The 5% rule does not permit you to risk more than 5% of the capital on a given trade. The percentage can differ based on the individuals risk taking ability but should exceed 5% and stresses on the strict Stop-Loss.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}