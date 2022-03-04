Zerodha co-founder's advice to investors: Wait, don't buy this dip yet

“Markets haven't corrected that much, they've gone up 100% and come down 12-13%. But in terms of volatility, whenever you see 10-12% corrections, they tend to correct a bit more. So, I would not like to say that it's a good time to buy. There is plenty of news coming out on an hourly basis with this geopolitical tension that is going on. So, I think people should wait, see what happens with inflation and see what happens with the geopolitics of it all. I don't think the time is right yet to ‘buy the dip’," he said in an interview with Livemint.