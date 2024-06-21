Zerodha Down: Kite App faces technical glitch again; users complain of frozen screen
Zerodha users complained that the broking platform was completely frozen, causing them issues for a brief period. However, reports suggest that the broking platform has started working again after the outage.
Stock broking firm Zerodha was hit by another technical glitch on Friday as many users of its trading app Kite complained of frozen screens and other issues.
