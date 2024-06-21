Explore
Zerodha Down: Kite App faces technical glitch again; users complain of frozen screen
Zerodha Down: Kite App faces technical glitch again; users complain of frozen screen

Livemint

Zerodha users complained that the broking platform was completely frozen, causing them issues for a brief period. However, reports suggest that the broking platform has started working again after the outage.

Zerodha Down: Kite App faces technical glitch again; users complain of screen freezingPremium
Zerodha Down: Kite App faces technical glitch again; users complain of screen freezing

Stock broking firm Zerodha was hit by another technical glitch on Friday as many users of its trading app Kite complained of frozen screens and other issues.

Users took it to social media platform X, complaining that Zerodha’s broking platform was completely frozen, causing them issues for a brief period. However, reports suggest that the broking platform has started working again after the outage.

This is second outage in just 15 days as earlier this month, Zerodha faced a technical glitch when the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, touched record high levels on June 3 after Lok Sabha elections exit polls 2024 were announced.

Zerodha users expressed their frustation on X regarding today's technical outage.

CA Vivek Khatri wrote in a post - “Zerodha Hang!!! We have already switched To another Platform. Too Many problems in #Zerodha."

Another user posted a screenshot of the error in his trading app.

Published: 21 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST
