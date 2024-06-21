Stock broking firm Zerodha was hit by another technical glitch on Friday as many users of its trading app Kite complained of frozen screens and other issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users took it to social media platform X, complaining that Zerodha’s broking platform was completely frozen, causing them issues for a brief period. However, reports suggest that the broking platform has started working again after the outage.

This is second outage in just 15 days as earlier this month, Zerodha faced a technical glitch when the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, touched record high levels on June 3 after Lok Sabha elections exit polls 2024 were announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zerodha users expressed their frustation on X regarding today's technical outage.

CA Vivek Khatri wrote in a post - “Zerodha Hang!!! We have already switched To another Platform. Too Many problems in #Zerodha."

Another user posted a screenshot of the error in his trading app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

