Zerodha entry lifts BSE’s options game
Summary
- The market share of BSE in the derivatives segment, dominated by NSE, rose from a mere 0.004% in the June quarter to 7.38% in the September quarter and further to 15.8% in the December quarter.
MUMBAI : Clients of India’s largest stock broker Zerodha are one of the driving forces behind BSE’s growing success in the derivatives segment since May 2023, after the exchange’s two decades of attempts to gain market share went in vain, people aware of the matter said. Interestingly, a spurt in Sensex volumes coincided with Zerodha teaming up with two related entities to raise its total shareholding in the exchange.