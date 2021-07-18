Zerodha founder explains – Finding the right stock or sector in today's market

A common theme that I have noticed across the course of the last financial year is the disparity in performance among constituent stocks of the same industry. Post the market crash in March 2020, the rally might appear to be broad-based from the perspective of the benchmarks. However, when analysed closely there has been a considerable gap between the performance of sectoral peers. While it is difficult to pinpoint the reasons behind this phenomenon, the gap in returns could possibly be accredited to fundamental reasons, depending on industry to industry. To give you some perspective, at the start of the last financial year, Tata Consumer Products was trading at around ₹280 while Marico was trading at ₹265. By the end of the financial year, the former was at ₹639 whereas the latter was at ₹412. Tata Consumer Products returned 117% over these 12 months as compared to Marico’s 50%, and the FMCG index did around 27.5%. With identical market capitalization and industry, a slight miss in choice would have panned out extremely differently for an individual.

