If I were to pick two big mistakes that investors make - is one is getting concentrated into 1 or 2 stocks and two is to make it worse is to averaging it down, and this is majorly the reason of downfall for most retail investors who come to the market. They end up falling in love with a few stocks and as and when the stock goes down their conviction of the stock bouncing back goes up and they end up buying more of it and eventually they get to a point where those 2 or 3 stocks become such a large concentration on their portfolio.