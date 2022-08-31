'Indian markets will not be able to escape the..': Zerodha founder on stock market trends2 min read . 01:26 PM IST
- But over the last year, I've been consistent that India will most likely outperform, said Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
On his views on the stock markets, online brokerage firm Zerodha's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath in his latest tweet said that he has been consistent over the last year that India will most likely outperform as compared to its peers.
“People keep asking about my views on the markets. I've been at it for ~25 years & I don't have a clue. I usually say whatever the current trend will continue, as that is most probable. But over the last year, I've been consistent that India will most likely outperform," said Kamath in a series of tweets.
By outperforming, Kamath clarified that he does not mean Indian stock markets will go up, but will probably not fall as much as others and will probably outperform on the upside. This is because of negligible leverage in Indian stock markets & all the folks waiting to invest in India.
“Almost every time markets gap down, we've seen more investors logging in; historically, it was the opposite. I guess this means huge buying interest. Even on the institutional side, local & foreign, private & public, there's a lot of interest in India compared to others," Kamath said.
However, he believes that if the US bear market continues, then Indian markets will not be able to escape that. “In an interconnected world like what we live in, if the US bear market continues, there is no way we will be able to escape. We will eventually most likely follow the trend. But I guess we will continue to outperform on the downside & be less volatile."
US stocks have been having a rough few days as traders digested comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that the central bank is willing to continue monetary tightening even at the risk of an economic downturn.
Zerodha CEO's neutral to slightly bearish view on the broking industry is because of what has been happening in the US over the last year as he believes that to do well, the industry needs a bull as bear/neutral is not enough.
“I think the trade for the last year or so, which continues for the above reasons, has been Long India, Short US & other emerging markets," he added.
