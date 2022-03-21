Zerodha warns about investing in Sintex shares

Insolvency proceeding against Sintex Industries was initiated in April last year. As per the procedures under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, the CoC has to approve a bid with at least a 66% majority before it goes to the NCLT for final clearance. The company said it is in the process of filing an application for approval of the said resolution plan by the NCLT.

