Zerodha founder on how traders can protect against freak trades in options

He cites an example to highlight how limit order works. “Assume that an Index call option contract is trading at ₹100, and you decide to buy five lots at market price. Instead of placing a market order, you can place a limit buy order at ₹102. This will ensure that your order is treated as a market order and that the impact cost does not exceed 2 points, if at all. Similarly, if you want to sell at the market price of ₹100, place a limit selling order at say ₹98 to ensure impact cost is not more than 2 points on the trade," Nithin Kamath writes.