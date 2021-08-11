Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Zerodha founder shares how real estate vs stock market investing fared in 20 years

Zerodha founder shares how real estate vs stock market investing fared in 20 years

Nikhil Kamath shared a data on real estate vs stock market investing. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 08:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Kamath tweeted the data with the caption asking the followers to guess how the investments would perform in the next 20 years

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CIO of True Beacon and Zerodha shared an interesting data recently on his twitter handle comparing the investment in real estate and stock market in the last 20 years and how they performed in comparison during the said period.

The chart in a graphical representation, which Kamath attributed the research to a twitter handle called The Oddball, showed the value of a property as compared to the cumulative value of the investments at the end of each year from 2000 to 2020.

Kamath tweeted the data with the caption asking the followers to predict how the asset classes would perform in the next 20 years. ''Any guesses on the next 20?,'' he tweeted.

For real estate investing, it said how in case one buys a house, the person will have to pay various overheads and down payment on the loan taken for the same, all which comprise the initial investment. Whereas if one would have rented initially and instead invested the capital, the person could have bought the same house as well as still earn a benefit of around 2.5 crore in 2020, the data showed.

Kamath often shares interesting set of data related to investments, personal finance and more on his twitter handle. Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. The startup was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. Whereas, True Beacon, led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Richard Pattle, manages assets worth 1,300 crore with over 300 high net worth individuals (HNI) & ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) clients from across the world.

