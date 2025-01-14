Zerodha's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath revealed that asset management company (AMC) Zerodha Fund House has crossed the ₹4,000 crore-mark in asset under management (AUM) in its first year itself as India's direct-only AMC. Kamath took to microblogging platform ‘X’ to share that this is their first year as India's direct-only AMC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our AUM has grown significantly, all without us actively pushing anything. The good thing about being passive-only is that it aligns the incentives for both the customers and us. For the customers, it means access to good, low-cost products, and for us, it eliminates the risks that have recently made headlines," said Kamath.

Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House said there are three key focus areas that we want to work further on: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doubling down on passive: We believe there is a lot to be done in the passive space in India. You can expect more ETFs and passive funds that let you take exposure to certain asset classes and build a long-term portfolio.

Getting closer to the investor: Our priority is to create a seamless and intuitive experience, making every transaction simple and stress-free. Leveraging technology, we aim to deepen our connection with investors and better cater to their needs.

Bridging the Gap: Investor education is something that we want to double down on. Smaller towns (B-30 cities) will continue to be a key focus as we work to improve accessibility and financial literacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team behind it all

None of this would have been possible without the amazing team at Zerodha Fund House. From the engineers building intuitive products to the industry veterans running the core functionality of the AMC, everyone has played a part.

To our investors {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And finally, a huge thank you to all our investors. Your trust inspires us to do better every single day.

As we step into 2025, we’re more excited than ever to keep innovating to bring you smarter, simpler ways to invest. Here’s to an even bigger and better year ahead! Views expressed in this post are solely my own and done in personal capacity and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of any other individuals or organizations.