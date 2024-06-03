Zerodha goes down due to technical glitch, users face Kite login issues
Zerodha users face difficulty accessing Kite Web, company suggests ISP-related issue on social media platform X.
A technical issue has affected traders on Zerodha, the second-biggest broking platform in India, early on Monday, when the domestic benchmark indices, touched record high levels after the exit polls indicated a third term for PM Modi's government in the Lok Sabha elections. The users are having trouble accessing onto Kite Web and that its website is offline.
