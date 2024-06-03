A technical issue has affected traders on Zerodha, the second-biggest broking platform in India, early on Monday, when the domestic benchmark indices, touched record high levels after the exit polls indicated a third term for PM Modi's government in the Lok Sabha elections. The users are having trouble accessing onto Kite Web and that its website is offline.

Many users began posting about their issues on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The company replied to the issue on X by stating that it appeared to be an ISP-related issues. Please check and see if you can use a different internet connection. Another alternative method that they offered is available here: https://support.zerodha.com/category/trading-and-markets/kite-web-and-mobile/others/articles/isp-kite-access

(more to come)

