Zerodha introduces ‘Fundamentals’ widget on Kite platform to simplify stock analysis, ETFs; 5 key features
Zerodha's new widget allows users to compare stocks, ETFs, indices and also helps in fundamental data gathering for research on trading activities
Brokerage platform Zerodha has introduced a new feature on its Kite platform to enhance the overall experience of investors and traders. The new ‘Fundamentals’ widget powered by Tijori, allows Kite users to compare stocks, exchange traded-funds (ETFs), and indices. It provided insights to users on all three products directly within the Kite interface.
