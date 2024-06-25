Explore
Zerodha introduces 'Fundamentals' widget on Kite platform to simplify stock analysis, ETFs; 5 key features
Zerodha introduces ‘Fundamentals’ widget on Kite platform to simplify stock analysis, ETFs; 5 key features

Nikita Prasad

Zerodha's new widget allows users to compare stocks, ETFs, indices and also helps in fundamental data gathering for research on trading activities

Zerodha has launched a new feature on its Kite platform designed to enhance the experience of users for stock analysisPremium
Zerodha has launched a new feature on its Kite platform designed to enhance the experience of users for stock analysis

Brokerage platform Zerodha has introduced a new feature on its Kite platform to enhance the overall experience of investors and traders. The new ‘Fundamentals’ widget powered by Tijori, allows Kite users to compare stocks, exchange traded-funds (ETFs), and indices. It provided insights to users on all three products directly within the Kite interface.

“The fundamentals widget on Zerodha is now powered by Tijori. It now has much more financial data about the company to help you make informed decisions," said Nithin Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha on the new feature. Earlier, Kite users had to navigate multiple platforms to access fundamental data. 

However, with the new ‘Fundamentals’ widget, the data gathering process along with key comparative analysis has become easier for investors. The widget allows a simplified version of data which enables users to take calculated decisions.

Users can now access key metrics such as valuations, revenue breakdown by products and geographies, financial summaries, peer comparisons, and shareholding patterns—all from a single dashboard from the ‘fundamentals’ widget.

 

"We understand the importance of fundamental analysis in investment strategies," said Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha.

Key features of the new widget include

 

More to come 

 

Published: 25 Jun 2024, 04:14 PM IST
