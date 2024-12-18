A technical issue at Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) earlier today disrupted stock sale authorisations across multiple brokerage platforms, including Zerodha. The glitch impacted investors' ability to authorise the sale of their holdings, prompting Zerodha to issue a statement on social media to address the situation.

The company said it was getting in touch with CDSL to get the issue resolved at the earliest and offered a solution to sell holdings without CDSL authorisation.

In its initial tweet, Zerodha informed users, “Due to an issue at CDSL across brokers, you may face an issue with authorising the sale of your stocks. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest. In the meantime, you can sell your holdings without the need for CDSL authorisation.”

The problem was later resolved, as confirmed in a subsequent tweet, “The CDSL TPIN authorisation issue is resolved. You can authorise the sale of your holdings now.”

The issue, which affected brokers and traders relying on CDSL’s systems, has now been cleared, allowing investors to resume regular stock sale authorisations seamlessly. Zerodha assured its users of prompt communication during the downtime and thanked them for their patience as the matter was resolved.

A user (@Aroraanukool5) said he had been trying to sell the shares since 10:00 AM, but it did not work. A different user (@ManveerChhabda) posted, "this is highly unprofessional". Another user (@@govind_mantri) "I'm unable sell any shares in zerodha due to authorisation issue. It's not taking me to next step".

Meanwhile, another platform, Groww tweeted, “Due to an issue at CDSL across all brokers, you may have faced issue with authorising the sale of your stocks. We wish to inform you that the same is fixed and you can place fresh sell orders now.”