Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Zerodha says CDSL TPIN authorization issue resolved

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST Livemint

Capital markets service provider, Zerodha Broking said the CDSL TPIN authorization issue is now resolved. Earlier today, the broker had warned about an authorization issue with the unique code TPIN when selling stocks due to an issue in CDSL across all stock brokers.

On Monday, at around 10.30 am, Zerodha notified in its bulleting by saying, "You may face an issue with TPIN authorization when selling your stocks due to an issue with CDSL across all brokers. Please try again after some time. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest."

However, the issue was resolved shortly after.

At around 11.08 am, Zerodha updated saying, "The CDSL TPIN authorization issue is now resolved. You can authorize the sale of your holdings on Kite using CDSL TPIN and OTP."

CDSL TPIN is a six-digit password that authorizes a broker to withdraw selected stocks from a Demat account with the central securities depository, CDSL.

The CDSL TPIN is unique for every client and is given on mobile number, and email address registered with CDSL.

At Zerodha, with the CDSL TPIN, you can pre-authorize the sale of your stocks at the beginning of each trading day so that you don't have to do it each time you place a delivery sell order during the day.

Zerodha is a member of CDSL. The broker witnesses more than 8 million clients place millions of orders every day through their investment platforms - contributing more than 15% of all Indian retail trading volumes.

