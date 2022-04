Zerodha, one of India's largest online brokerages, has posted more than a 50% jump in both profits and revenues for 2021-22, CEO Nithin Kamath revealed on Twitter.

Thanks to the liquidity-driven bull run, we were able to grow >50% in terms of revenue & profitability on an already large base in FY21/22. Every time the press covers our financials, we end up sharing more context to avoid misinterpretation. 1/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022

Zerodha co-founder cited multiple reasons behind the significant growth in its investor base in the past 2+ years, including--bull market, volatility, IPOs, shift to work from home, among others.

Shift to WFH, increased savings, bull market, volatility, IPOs, & India stack led to significant growth in the investor base in the last 2+ years. In almost every bull market, it looks like the broking industry can grow forever, but it cannot—there are significant risks. 2/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022

Kamath mentioned that a large part of Zerodha's revenue came from the active traders and added, "Industry (brokerage) needs a steady influx of new active traders even to sustain revenue".

Almost all revenue for the industry comes from active traders - & being one requires lots of skill & some luck to do well. Most traders tend to become inactive when they don't earn. This means the industry needs a steady influx of new active traders even to sustain revenue. 3/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022

However, to get new and active traders, the market should remain bullish. And, if the stock market turns bearish, the user growth also drops, leading to a reduction in active traders and hence revenue, Kamath said in one of his tweets.

To get new users & hence new traders, you need markets to remain bullish. If the markets take a turn for the worse, the user growth drops, leading to a reduction in active traders & hence revenue. And brokerage firms can do nothing; it is like being a sitting duck. 4/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022

Further, citing an example of Robinhood Markets Inc, an American financial services company, the Zerodha boss wrote that the market capitalization of the company has dipped to $9 billion from a high of $80 billion. "The stock price and financials of Robinhood over the last few quarters show just how correlated the performance of retail brokers is with market sentiment," he wrote.

The market cap of RH is down to ~$9B from a high of $80B, it still has $6B in cash. This is largely because of the falling new user growth due to the sharp drawdowns in broader US markets (will be much worse this Qtr), leading to much lower MAU, revenues, and rising losses 6/7 pic.twitter.com/WV1kOtwvh9 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022

The stock price and financials of Robinhood over the last few quarters show just how correlated the performance of retail brokers is with market sentiment. It's a preview of what falling markets can do to retail broking even in India. 5/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022

Kamath said the fall in m-cap is directly proportional to a dip in the new user growth due to the 'sharp drawdowns in the US markets'.

In the case of India, Kamath said that his brokerage firm hit a plateau in terms of new user additions and revenue. But if the markets fell, his company might have a similar fate like Robinhood. "I keep reminding myself & our team of all of this to temper expectations," Kamath concluded.

In India, we have hit a plateau in terms of new user additions & revenue. We are still not seeing a drop as our markets are holding up. But if markets fell, the impact will be as much as RH in revenue. I keep reminding myself & our team of all of this to temper expectations.😃7/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 30, 2022