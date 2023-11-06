Zerodha tech glitch: 20% clients were affected, issue linked to ‘silos’, broker clarifies. Details here
‘This issue was limited to one of the many independent ‘silos’ which are designed to operate independently, which is why 80 percent of the clients were unaffected,’ the brokerage firm said.
Hours after a tech glitch affected scores of its users on November 6, Zerodha issued a statement noting that 20 percent of its client base faced issues that were linked to one of the independent “silos".
