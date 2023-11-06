comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 06 2023 15:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 1.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.4 -0.65%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.95 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.2 1.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,494.2 0.72%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Zerodha tech glitch: 20% clients were affected, issue linked to ‘silos’, broker clarifies. Details here
Back Back

Zerodha tech glitch: 20% clients were affected, issue linked to ‘silos’, broker clarifies. Details here

 Livemint

‘This issue was limited to one of the many independent ‘silos’ which are designed to operate independently, which is why 80 percent of the clients were unaffected,’ the brokerage firm said.

Zerodha's order and position status updates were affected at 9:15 AM (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo) (REUTERS)Premium
Zerodha's order and position status updates were affected at 9:15 AM (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Hours after a tech glitch affected scores of its users on November 6, Zerodha issued a statement noting that 20 percent of its client base faced issues that were linked to one of the independent “silos".

“At the market opening today, 20 percent of our clients first experienced issues checking the status of their orders and then with placing orders," the discount broker said.

“This issue was limited to one of the many independent ‘silos’ which are designed to operate independently, which is why 80 percent of the clients were unaffected," it clarified. 

Also Read: 'Zerodha's valuation is way higher than reality': CEO Nithin Kamath on slow growth in FY23

The company said it will install “additional checks" to ensure that the issue does not arise again. The root cause behind the glitch is still being investigated, Zerodha noted, adding that a root cause analysis (RCA) of the issue would be shared soon.

"We sincerely apologise", Zerodha said, while confirming that the trading and DP charges for the day have been waived off.

Sharing a timeline of the tech glitch, the company said that at 9:15 am, order and position status updates were affected, “but order placement was unaffected".

Also Read: Groww overtakes Zerodha as top brokerage with 6.63 million active investors, Upstox distant fourth

At 10 am, the processes that handle streaming order and position updates from the platform's order management system (OMS) “slowed down inexplicably", it said. 

“These processes have failovers that mirror them 1:1, but that mirrors also exhibited the same behaviour. We were unable to ascertain the root cause at this point," it added. 

The company claimed that it subsequently deployed an ad-hoc solution to re-sync the slowed down order and position stream data, but the “same behaviour caused this to slow down significantly".

Also Read: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on rising EMIs, house prices, and what lies ahead…

At 10:38 am, Zerodha said it stopped order placement for the affected set of users on the silo. The move was aimed at bringing the slowed streams “under control".

At 11:22 am, the orders and positions were synced on Kite, making the updated orders and positions data available to clients, it added.

After ensuring the stability of the streams, the company at 11:38 am resumed allowing clients to exit their positions and orders, the statement said. However, fresh orders were still blocked at time.

All restrictions on order placement were eventually removed at 12:09 pm, Zerodha further noted.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 08:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App