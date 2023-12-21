Zerodha tech glitch again, users face issues with orders on Kite app
Discount brokerage firm Zerodha faced another tech glitch on Thursday, December 21. Certain users of Zerodha were unable to log in into the Kite web.
Similarly, many other users facing glitches expressed their outrage in tweets.
Earlier this month as well, Zerodha faced some technical issues due to which some of its users could not see the executed orders in the order book. The problem was resolved on the same day.
Even in previous months, Kite saw a similar glitch, which was later resolved.
