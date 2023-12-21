Zerodha tech glitch again, users face issues with orders on Kite app

Discount brokerage firm Zerodha faced another tech glitch on Thursday, December 21. Certain users of Zerodha were unable to log in into the Kite web. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Zerodha has not announced anything regarding a tech glitch on social media, multiple users have taken to X complaining about the Kite app not working.

"#zerodha it's like roadside brocker suddenly crash anytime also doesn't matter how much loss users witnessing in such technical glitches by brocker @SEBI_India @FinMinIndia @NSEIndia r u guys getting blind here or getting good part of revenues from Promoters locked your action," said a user on X.

Similarly, many other users facing glitches expressed their outrage in tweets.

Earlier this month as well, Zerodha faced some technical issues due to which some of its users could not see the executed orders in the order book. The problem was resolved on the same day.

Even in previous months, Kite saw a similar glitch, which was later resolved.

