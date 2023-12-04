comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Zerodha tech glitch again, users face issues with logging into Kite web on day stock market hits record high
Zerodha tech glitch again, users face issues with logging into Kite web on day stock market hits record high

 Livemint

Zerodha faced glitches on Monday, December 4, with some users unable to log in into the Kite web.

Discount brokerage firm Zerodha faced tech glitches on Monday, December 4, the day when the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 hit their record high on the back of a stellar rally fuelled by BJP’s win in three of four state assembly elections.

Certain users of Zerodha were unable to log in into the Kite web.

“Some of our users are facing issues with logging into Kite web. We are looking into the issue. In the meantime, please log into the Kite mobile app," the brokerage firm Zerodha announced on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Many users of the app complained about the issue on the mobile app and on Zerodha Coin.

“Down again on an important day," said a user.

Similarly, many other users facing glitches expressed their outrage in tweets.

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:43 AM IST
