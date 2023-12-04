Zerodha tech glitch again, users face issues with logging into Kite web on day stock market hits record high
Zerodha faced glitches on Monday, December 4, with some users unable to log in into the Kite web.
Discount brokerage firm Zerodha faced tech glitches on Monday, December 4, the day when the Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 hit their record high on the back of a stellar rally fuelled by BJP’s win in three of four state assembly elections.
Similarly, many other users facing glitches expressed their outrage in tweets.
