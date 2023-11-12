comScore
Active Stocks
Sun Nov 12 2023 19:14:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.85 0.62%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 244.7 0.8%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 212 0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Zerodha tech glitch: Users complain of issues with placing orders on Muhurat Trading 2023
Back Back

Zerodha tech glitch: Users complain of issues with placing orders on Muhurat Trading 2023

 Livemint

Zerodha users faced technical glitch on Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023, orders not going through.

Zerodha users on Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 complained of a technical glitch. AFP PHOTO/Ralphson DAVID (AFP)Premium
Zerodha users on Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 complained of a technical glitch. AFP PHOTO/Ralphson DAVID (AFP)

Zerodha users on Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 complained of a technical glitch on the broking platform in placing orders. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), several users wrote that the platform was not functioning properly and orders were not going through. Some users complained that their orders were getting cancelled automatically.

One user wrote, “There was a technical error on Kite my order automatically got cancelled and randomly placed a buy order at market price, without any notification. Please look into it."

Meanwhile, Zerodha said, “Some of our users are experiencing intermittent issues with charting data (ChartIQ) and we are looking into it. If you are unable to load charts, please use TradingView charts. Order placement and other features are unaffected."

Meanwhile, on November 6, Zerodha issued a statement noting that 20 per cent of its client base faced issues that were linked to one of the independent “silos".

“At the market opening today, 20 per cent of our clients first experienced issues checking the status of their orders and then with placing orders," the discount broker said.

“This issue was limited to one of the many independent ‘silos’ which are designed to operate independently, which is why 80 per cent of the clients were unaffected," it clarified.

The company said it will install “additional checks" to ensure that the issue does not arise again. The root cause behind the glitch is still being investigated, Zerodha noted, adding that a root cause analysis (RCA) of the issue would be shared soon.

Also Read: Zerodha tech glitch: 20% clients were affected, issue linked to ‘silos’, broker clarifies. Details here

Zerodha saw slower growth in its bottom-line as well as its top-line in the financial year that ended March 2023 as compared to its tremendous growth in the previous two fiscals.

Despite slower growth than the past two fiscals, Zerodha saw its net profit surge by 39% in FY23 to 2900 crore from 2094 crore in the fiscal before, it said in a blog. Its revenue, on the other hand, grew by 35.5% to 6875 crore in FY23 from 4694 crore in the financial year ended March 2022. The major sources of its income are stock brokerages, onboarding fees, commissions from selling mutual funds via Zerodha Coin and the sale of APIs.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 07:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App