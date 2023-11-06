Zerodha, the discount brokerage firm, faced a technical glitch on Monday due to which some of its users could not see the executed orders in the orderbook.

Confirming the problem, Zerodha wrote on the social media platform X about the issue face by some of its users and said that it was working to fix it.

“Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. We're working on fixing this," Zerodha said on X.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

