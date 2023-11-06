Zerodha tech glitch: Users unable to see executed orders; broker says working to fix it
Zerodha wrote on the social media platform X about the issue face by some of its users and said that it was working to fix it.
Zerodha, the discount brokerage firm, faced a technical glitch on Monday due to which some of its users could not see the executed orders in the orderbook.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message