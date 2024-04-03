Zerodha tells clients to close FX derivatives position before April 5 to comply with new RBI norms
The RBI has mandated traders to compulsorily have an underlying contracted exposure to foreign currency if they want to trade in the currency derivatives segment.
Stock broking firm Zerodha on April 2 asked its clients to close FX derivatives positions before April 5 to comply with new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.
