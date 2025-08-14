Zerodha's Nithin Kamath launches Kite Backup for trading: What it is, how to use the service — 10 things to know

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on August 14 announced a new emergency trading model for the company's trading platform Kite. The billionaire start-up founder noted that this move comes as “trading platforms are ridiculously complex”.
“One hiccup anywhere from exchange connections to cloud servers can create an issue. Over the years, we've built tons of safeguards and redundancies, but we're still paranoid,” he noted.
The new model uses WhatsApp and in case of a disaster scenario, where the Kite web and app both become inaccessible during market hours, aims to allow customers to cancel orders and exit positions. Kamath shared a video,outlining the same.
In the video shared by Nithin Kamath, the company announced the features of Kite Backup, which it has called “an additional safeguard” for clients.