Zerodha: Intraday profits in account balance to get updated on Aug 17-18

Your account balance on Kite will not include intraday profits made in equity, F&O, currency and commodity derivative segments on the 11th and 12th of August 2022: Zerodha
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Zerodha through a tweet has informed stock market traders that “today is a settlement holiday on account of Parsi New Year. Your account balance today won't include credits from equity intraday profits made on 11th & 12th August; credits & M2M profits from F&O positions on 12th August. Currency trading will also be closed today."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Zerodha through a tweet has informed stock market traders that “today is a settlement holiday on account of Parsi New Year. Your account balance today won't include credits from equity intraday profits made on 11th & 12th August; credits & M2M profits from F&O positions on 12th August. Currency trading will also be closed today."
A settlement holiday is a day when trading is possible, but clearing and settlement are closed for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds.
A settlement holiday is a day when trading is possible, but clearing and settlement are closed for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds.
In a message on its Kite trading platform, Zerodha further said: “Today is a settlement holiday on account of Parsi New year. Your account balance on Kite will not include intraday profits made in equity, F&O, currency and commodity derivative segments on the 11th and 12th of August 2022. It will be updated on 17th and 18th of August 2022 respectively. You can check fund statement on Console to see the unsettled credits in your account."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a message on its Kite trading platform, Zerodha further said: “Today is a settlement holiday on account of Parsi New year. Your account balance on Kite will not include intraday profits made in equity, F&O, currency and commodity derivative segments on the 11th and 12th of August 2022. It will be updated on 17th and 18th of August 2022 respectively. You can check fund statement on Console to see the unsettled credits in your account."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian stock markets were firm today with Nifty holding above 17,800. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Independence Day.
Indian stock markets were firm today with Nifty holding above 17,800. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Independence Day.