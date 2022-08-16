Zerodha: Intraday profits in account balance to get updated on Aug 17-18

In a message on its Kite trading platform, Zerodha further said: “Today is a settlement holiday on account of Parsi New year. Your account balance on Kite will not include intraday profits made in equity, F&O, currency and commodity derivative segments on the 11th and 12th of August 2022. It will be updated on 17th and 18th of August 2022 respectively. You can check fund statement on Console to see the unsettled credits in your account."

