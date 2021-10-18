Online stock brokerage firm Zerodha on Monday informed about an issue related to Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The broker said that investors may face an issue with authorizing the sale of stocks due to an issue with related to the depository.

CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country. It received certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

Zerodha further informed that, one can skip the CDSL authorisation option in case an investor wished to sell holdings on Zerodha's Kite until CDSL resolves the authorization issue.

“You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorization issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM," Zerodha tweeted.

“You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest," Zerodha had informed in a tweet earlier today.

