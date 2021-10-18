1 min read.Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
CDSL is one of the two depositories in India, which facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges
Online stock brokerage firm Zerodha on Monday informed about an issue related to Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The broker said that investors may face an issue with authorizing the sale of stocks due to an issue with related to the depository.
CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country. It received certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.
“You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest," Zerodha had informed in a tweet earlier today.
After touching an all-time high of 61,894.33 in opening deals, the 30-share Sensex was trading 510 points at 61,816. Similarly, the Nifty surged 157 points to 18,495.9 after touching a new intra-day record of 18,521 in initial deals.
Infosys was the top gainer, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s and HCL Tech were trading with losses in early deals.
