Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Zerodha updates on selling of stocks due to 'issue with CDSL'

Zerodha updates on selling of stocks due to 'issue with CDSL'

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

  • CDSL is one of the two depositories in India, which facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges

Online stock brokerage firm Zerodha on Monday informed about an issue related to Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The broker said that investors may face an issue with authorizing the sale of stocks due to an issue with related to the depository.

CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country. It received certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

Zerodha further informed that, one can skip the CDSL authorisation option in case an investor wished to sell holdings on Zerodha's Kite until CDSL resolves the authorization issue. 

“You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorization issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM," Zerodha tweeted.

“You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest," Zerodha had informed in a tweet earlier today.

Extending its record-setting streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in opening trade on Monday on account of widespread buying despite a weak trend in global markets. 

After touching an all-time high of 61,894.33 in opening deals, the 30-share Sensex was trading 510 points at 61,816. Similarly, the Nifty surged 157 points to 18,495.9 after touching a new intra-day record of 18,521 in initial deals.

Infosys was the top gainer, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s and HCL Tech were trading with losses in early deals.

