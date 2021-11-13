Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zerodha warns investors against tip-based trading

Zerodha warns investors against tip-based trading

Retail investors have mostly driven record-breaking rally in Indian markets in the past two years especially after the pandemic with the digital adaptation
09:49 PM IST

  • Reacting to the tweet, Ankur Warikoo, founder of local e-commerce company Nearbuy, thanked Zerodha for the educational tweet

Retail investors have mostly driven record-breaking rally in Indian markets in the past two years especially after the pandemic with the digital adaptation.

Nomura Holdings has recently said that India’s capital markets are resilient enought even if foreign investors suddenly flee, as local financial institutions and the retail investors flocking to invest will continue to lend their support.

The bull markets trend has led retail investors into believing the theory of easy money, and thereby falling prey to unsolicited investment tips, especially on social media.

In this backdrop, online stock brokerage Zerodha in a recent tweet warned against investing based on random stock tips, reels and youtube channels

"Don't know who needs to hear this...screw it, everyone needs to hear this. Don't trade or invest based on random stock tips, reels, YouTube channels, etc. Please don't," the brokerage said in a tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, Ankur Warikoo, founder of local e-commerce company Nearbuy, thanked Zerodha for the educational tweet.

"No I mean it - thank you for saying this," Warikoo said.

Zeordha is known for its educational tweets time to time, advising retail investors on the market risks and concerns.

