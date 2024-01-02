Zerodha's focus in 2023 was backend systems, R&D; alert triggers basket & more in pipeline: Nithin Kamath
‘’Our 13th year was dedicated to streamlining, overhauling and refactoring the behind-the-scenes systems, and R&D, paving the way for several new products and features we have in the pipeline,'' said Kamath in a new blog post.
Zerodha's focus in 2023 was on backend and behind-the-scenes changes - including technology, operations, compliance, and customer support, founder Nithin Kamath explained in a new post on the company's business developments.
