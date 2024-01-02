comScore
Zerodha's focus in 2023 was backend systems, R&D; alert triggers basket & more in pipeline: Nithin Kamath
Zerodha's focus in 2023 was backend systems, R&D; alert triggers basket & more in pipeline: Nithin Kamath

 Nikita Prasad

‘’Our 13th year was dedicated to streamlining, overhauling and refactoring the behind-the-scenes systems, and R&D, paving the way for several new products and features we have in the pipeline,'' said Kamath in a new blog post.

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, the founders of ZerodhaPremium
Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, the founders of Zerodha

Zerodha's focus in 2023 was on backend and behind-the-scenes changes - including technology, operations, compliance, and customer support, founder Nithin Kamath explained in a new post on the company's business developments.

‘’Our 13th year was dedicated to streamlining, overhauling and refactoring the behind-the-scenes systems, and R&D, paving the way for several new products and features we have in the pipeline,'' said Kamath in a new blog post.

Here are a few select updates of Zerodha from last year:

Trading platform

New universal search on Kite enables discovery and searching of all instruments available for trading and investing including mutual funds, govt. securities, T-Bills, state development loans, and IPOs in one place.

Charts: Latest versions of ChartIQ and TradingView with 20+ new indicators, 10+ new drawing tools, 5 new chart types, and keyboard shortcuts. We re-wrote the entire backend for charts and migrated billions of rows of chart data points to a more performant, distributed database bringing support for custom time frames.

Auctions: Place orders in the auction market (that opens daily at 2 PM) on Kite, where exchanges invite sellers to offer their shares that are short-delivered, typically at a premium.

Bids: New unified bids orderbook on Kite to bid on Govt. Securities, T-Bills, and SDL (State Development Loans).

Virtual contract note: Real-time estimated breakdown of brokerage, STT, stamp duty, exchange transaction charges, SEBI turnover charges, and GST for the day. Unlike conventional contract notes, this version also offers order-wise charge details to see charges for an order before placing it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 05:12 PM IST
