Zerodha's focus in 2023 was on backend and behind-the-scenes changes - including technology, operations, compliance, and customer support, founder Nithin Kamath explained in a new post on the company's business developments.

‘’Our 13th year was dedicated to streamlining, overhauling and refactoring the behind-the-scenes systems, and R&D, paving the way for several new products and features we have in the pipeline,'' said Kamath in a new blog post.

Here are a few select updates of Zerodha from last year:

Trading platform

New universal search on Kite enables discovery and searching of all instruments available for trading and investing including mutual funds, govt. securities, T-Bills, state development loans, and IPOs in one place.

Charts: Latest versions of ChartIQ and TradingView with 20+ new indicators, 10+ new drawing tools, 5 new chart types, and keyboard shortcuts. We re-wrote the entire backend for charts and migrated billions of rows of chart data points to a more performant, distributed database bringing support for custom time frames.

Auctions: Place orders in the auction market (that opens daily at 2 PM) on Kite, where exchanges invite sellers to offer their shares that are short-delivered, typically at a premium.

Bids: New unified bids orderbook on Kite to bid on Govt. Securities, T-Bills, and SDL (State Development Loans).

Virtual contract note: Real-time estimated breakdown of brokerage, STT, stamp duty, exchange transaction charges, SEBI turnover charges, and GST for the day. Unlike conventional contract notes, this version also offers order-wise charge details to see charges for an order before placing it.

