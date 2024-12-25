Indian Stock Markets: Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd will see investments by Billionbrains Garage Ventures ( parent company of Groww), Zerodha’s Kamath brothers Fund Rainmatter, Share India Securities Ltd & Securocorp Securities India Private Limited

As per Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd's announcement quoted by CNBC TV 18 in a tweet, the board of directors of Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India at its adjouned meeting on Tuesday have considered and approve issuance of shares.

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange Board approved issuance of up to 119,00,00,000 Equity shares of face value of ₹1 per share at a premium of ₹1 per equity share ( a total price of ₹2 per equity share including premium), which translates into amount of up to ₹238 crores to the proposed allottees, ie

1. Billionbrains Garage Ventures Private Limited (Parent company of Groww)

2. Rainmatter Investments (investment arm of Zerodha promoter)

3. Securocorp Securities India Private Limited

4. Share India Securities Limited

Also Read | Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends these 3 stocks to buy tomorrow - 26 December

Investment details by Share India Securities Share India Securties is a public listed company , which in its release on the exchanges on 24 December 2024 announced Strategic Investment of ₹59.50 crores for 4.958% stake (at Valuation of ₹1200 crores) in Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Share Inda Securities in its release said that it has made Investment by way of acquisition of equity shares of Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE), These Strategic Investment in Metropolitan Stock Exchange mark Key Milestone in Market Expansion, said Share India

Share India Securities that offers a wide range of customized solutions in the Indian capital markets, in its press release said that it is strategic decision to invest ₹59.50 crore (Rupees Fifty-Nine Crore Fifty Lakh only) in the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE).

This investment will be made through the acquisition of 29.75 crore equity shares, representing 4.958% of the post-issue paid-up share capital of MSE. The investment shall be completed within a period of 60 working days from the date of media release.

Commenting on the milestone performance, Mr. Sachin Gupta – CEO & Whole-time Director of Share India Securities Limited said, “We are excited to announce our strategic investment of approximately ₹60 crore in the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE), marking a pivotal milestone in our journey to support and shape the future of Indian financial markets

Investment by others While out of ₹238 crore Share India Securities has confirmed investment of ₹59.50 crores, the investment share by other three entities is still now known.