Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath hails Sebi’s move that boosts retail participation in bond market
Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday decided to cut the face value of corporate bonds to ₹10,000 from ₹1 lakh at present, which is believed to enhance the participation of retail investors in the debt market.
SEBI's recent move to reduce the face value of corporate bonds has received praise from Nithin Kamath, the Co-founder of Zerodha, who believes that bonds, rather than stocks, are the right stepping stone for most Indians as they give better returns than fixed deposits with lower risk than stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started