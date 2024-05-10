Zerodha's Nithin Kamath hails SEBI's proposal of direct payout of securities to client accounts
SEBI said in its paper that the securities for payout should be credited directly to the respective client's demat account by the clearing corporations.
Capital markets regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed making the process of direct payout of such securities to the client's account mandatory, in order to enhance the operational efficiency and reduce the risk to clients' securities. Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of online stock brokerage firm Zerodha has hailed SEBI's proposal and said that if implemented, it significantly simplifies the DP operations of stock brokers.
