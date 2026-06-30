Zerodha's Nithin Kamath reveals the simple investing formula most people ignore

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath believes successful investing has less to do with chasing market-beating returns and more to do with consistently following a few simple principles. In a detailed post on social media platform X, Kamath argued that while the fundamentals of investing are straightforward, implementing them over the long term is often where investors struggle.

According to him, most investors do not need complex strategies or frequent stock picking to achieve their financial goals. Instead, disciplined investing, proper asset allocation and staying invested over long periods can significantly improve outcomes.

"For most people, investing boils down to a handful of things: Decide on the right asset allocation for your financial goal and time horizon. Stick to low-cost index funds or ETFs instead of trying to pick stocks. Invest regularly, come rain or shine," he said in the tweet.

He added that investors should gradually increase their investments as income grows, rebalance portfolios periodically and remain invested over the long term.

"Increase the amount you invest as your income grows. Rebalance your portfolio periodically. Stay invested. That's really it. The problem is that while this sounds simple, it isn't easy."

He also highlighted the role of lifecycle funds, a category recently introduced in India by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which aim to simplify long-term investing by automatically adjusting portfolios as investors move closer to their financial goals.

How to construct your portfolio? According to Kamath, investors often struggle with practical questions around portfolio construction.

"How much equity should you own? How much debt? Should you have some gold? Which funds should you pick? How often should you rebalance? And as your goals get closer, should your asset allocation change?

These are genuine questions, and they're not always easy to answer," he stated.

He further noted that to make matters worse, there are thousands of mutual funds and ETFs to choose from. Even if you've already decided to stick to low-cost index funds, the sheer number of choices is maddening.

He said this complexity discourages many people from entering financial markets altogether, pushing them towards more familiar products such as fixed deposits and insurance plans despite knowing that other investment options may potentially offer better outcomes.

As per Kamath, this is exactly the problem that lifecycle funds (or target-date funds, as they're called in some countries) are designed to solve.

Can lifecycle funds simplify long-term investing? Kamath believes lifecycle funds have been designed to address many of these challenges by automating investment decisions that most retail investors find difficult.

"You pick a fund that roughly matches the horizon of your financial goal. The fund takes care of everything else: choosing the asset allocation, rebalancing the portfolio, and gradually reducing equity exposure while increasing debt exposure as you move closer to your goal."

Explaining the rationale behind the approach, he said an investor's risk profile should naturally evolve over time. Those with long investment horizons can afford to take more equity exposure, while those approaching retirement or other financial goals should prioritise preserving capital by increasing debt allocation.

Kamath noted that SEBI has now introduced lifecycle funds in India and said Zerodha AMC has become the first asset management company to launch products in the category.

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“The underlying portfolio is intentionally simple and low-cost. The equity allocation is through the Zerodha Nifty LargeMid 250 Index Fund, giving you exposure to India's top 250 large- and mid-cap companies.”

He added that the debt component is invested in government securities, while allocations to gold, silver and arbitrage are included to provide diversification and improve tax efficiency.

"If you're looking for a simple, low-maintenance way to invest towards a long-term goal, this is about as close as you can get to a one-fund solution."

Kamath concluded by announcing that the new fund offers are now open and encouraged investors to learn more about the lifecycle fund category, which aims to simplify long-term wealth creation through automated asset allocation and periodic portfolio rebalancing.