Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says ‘trading is toughest way to make easy money in life but...’; shares pro-tip for investors
Kamath also reposted a message from Sensibull, an options trading platform owned by Zerodha, aimed at assisting traders in grasping the concept of spreads. Here is a brief overview of its post -
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, said in a post on social media platform X, that the key to success as a trader lies in enduring difficult days. The post outlined various strategies, including Bull Call Spread, Bear Put Spread, and Iron Condors, which minimize trading challenges.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started