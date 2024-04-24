Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, said in a post on social media platform X, that the key to success as a trader lies in enduring difficult days. The post outlined various strategies, including Bull Call Spread, Bear Put Spread, and Iron Condors, which minimize trading challenges.

“I've said it earlier, trading actively is the toughest way to make easy money in life. The trick to being a successful trader is to survive the bad days. Over the past year or so, there have been sudden spikes in option prices on expiry days, and traders keep getting caught off guard," Kamath said.

Kamath also reposted a message from Sensibull, an options trading platform owned by Zerodha, aimed at assisting traders in grasping the concept of spreads. Here is a brief overview of its post -

The loss is limited

One significant benefit of employing these strategies lies in the containment of losses. Irrespective of market volatility or unforeseen circumstances like circuit breakers or geopolitical unrest, losses are restricted to a predetermined level. This assurance provides traders with protection from the stress of significant fluctuations or potentially devastating financial losses.

No need to worry about stoploss

No swings, no volatility in P&L

In contrast to directional option trades, which see P&L fluctuate with each movement of the underlying asset, spreads provide a tranquil trading environment with minimal P&L volatility. This steadiness enables traders to monitor their P&L less frequently, helping them avoid the addictive urge to constantly check their positions.

No need to worry about Greeks

Moreover, spreads help alleviate the intricacies linked to option Greeks such as Delta, Gamma, Vega, and Theta. With reduced susceptibility to these elements, traders can engage in trading without concern for variations in implied volatility or time decay.

