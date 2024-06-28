Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath sees ‘tough times’ ahead for the broking industry: ‘Regulatory risk is the biggest risk for…’

Nikita Prasad
First Published09:53 PM IST
Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath are the founders of Zerodha
Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of leading online stock brokerage firm Zerodha, predicts ‘tough times’ for the broking industry in Indian. Kamath took to microblogging platform ‘X’ and said that almost every broking company's business model in India is skewed towards earning from options, which is likely to create challenges for the industry going forward.

The comments from the industry leader come one day after the capital markets regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted its board meeting where Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced that some derivative products could be taken off the market.

 

As I've said before, regulatory risk is the biggest risk for any regulated business.

We are in the middle of a period of excess in options trading. Volumes in index options have gone up from 4.6 lakh crore in 2018 to 138 lakh crore in 2024, and, more importantly, the share of retail has gone up from two per cent to 41 per cent.

We have been a big beneficiary of this jump in volume but have always been aware that it can be significantly reduced in size due to regulations, which can significantly hurt revenues, and that's also why we have never made any forward projections.

But yeah, times will be tough for the broking industry going forward because almost everyone's business model is skewed towards earning from options.

