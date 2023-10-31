Zerodha's technical glitch: Users complain about problems in order positions

Zerodha faces a technical glitch, users' order positions are not displayed. The broking firm says the issue is fixed.

Brokerage firm Zerodha faced a technical glitch on Tuesday because of which some of its users' order positions were not displayed on the platform. Some users of the broking platform complained about problems in order positions as orders were not reflected in net positions after trades were executed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The broking firm, however, said the issue was fixed.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users' positions were not displayed. This issue is now fixed. We regret the inconvenience caused," Zerodha wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, fintech startup Groww has overtaken Zerodha as the top brokerage in India. As Mint reported earlier, quoting NSE data, as of the end of September 2023, Groww had 6.63 million active investors, whereas Zerodha had 6.48 million.

Groww, which was founded in 2014, is owned by Nextbillion Technology Private Ltd. The company provides financial information services, investment management, tax preparation, and mutual funds.

During the same period, Upstox came in fourth place with 2.19 million active investors, and Angel One ranked third with 4.86 million active investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zerodha saw slower growth in its bottom line as well as its top line in the financial year that ended March 2023 as compared to its tremendous growth in the previous two fiscals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zerodha's growth slowed down its fiscal year 2023 as the net profits grew 39 per cent to ₹2,900 crore from ₹2,094 crore in the fiscal before. The revenue of the company grew by 35.5 per cent to ₹6,875 crore in FY23 from ₹4,694 crore during the fiscal year 2022. A day after the financial results came out, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared a long post on X on how Zerodha's valuation is higher than calculated.

“Every time our financials are out, there is a lot of speculation about @zerodhaonline's valuation. It might sound counterintuitive for me to say it, but most assumptions, I think, are way higher than reality," Nithin Kamath said in the post.

He mentioned that focusing on the ever-changing valuations is a distraction and the main focus of Zerodha's core team was to build a resilient business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All of us on the core team have never thought of notional valuations right from the start because they can go up and down with market conditions. Focussing on ever-changing valuations is a distraction. The focus has always been on building a resilient business, which means never having to rely on external capital," he added.

“The quantum of profits is the luck of the draw and is based on market conditions. Stockbroking and capital market businesses are cyclical and high-risk. Almost every bull run in the markets creates the illusion that somehow participation and activity will keep going up forever. We keep discussing internally that we could see a 50% dip in activity and revenue if markets fall in no time. None of it is really under our control. And yeah, one circular is also enough to bring down our revenue by more than 50 per cent," Nithin Kamath said.

“We think that at the scale we are at, we can potentially grow by 10 to 15 per cent in the long run, factoring in the drawdowns that are guaranteed," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

