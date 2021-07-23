Zomato among top 50 most valuable publicly traded firms in India post listing

Its FY21 revenues fell 24% to ₹1,993 crores, while the number of orders declined 41% to 239 million, but average order value rose 43% year-on-year to almost Rs400. An increase in the frequency and number of food deliveries due to lockdowns along with lower discounts and fees to delivery partners led to losses falling to to Rs490 crore (excluding exceptional item) in FY21 from ₹2,251 crore in FY20.