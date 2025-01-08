Markets
Zomato’s losing steam and the Blinkit drag
Ananya Roy 6 min read 08 Jan 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Summary
- Zomato's remarkable growth trajectory is now at a crossroads as it battles profitability issues and fierce competition. With Blinkit becoming a significant part of its revenue, the pressure to invest heavily raises questions about sustainable growth.
Zomato has been a poster child of startup success. After its IPO in 2021, the stock had been a dull counter until June 2023—the first quarter when its bottom line turned positive. There has been no looking back since.
