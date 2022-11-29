Zomato block deal: Alibaba to sell shares worth $200 million tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 07:04 PM IST
- On Tuesday, shares of Zomato closed 1.63% lower at ₹63.35 apiece from the previous day's close on the NSE
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to sell a stake of around 3% in food delivery platform Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal, Reuters quoted a report as saying on Tuesday. Wall Street brokerage Morgan Stanley would be the broker to the deal, according to reports.