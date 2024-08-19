Zomato block deal: Antfin Singapore plans to sell 1.54% stake worth ₹3,420 crore, says report

Zomato Ltd's shareholder, Antfin Singapore Holding, plans to sell a 1.54 per cent stake or 13.6 crore shares in the food-delivery platform through a block deal valued at ₹3,420 crore, reported CNBC-TV18, citing an offer document on Monday, August 19.

The document highlighted that the Singapore-based company plans to shed a 1.54 per cent stake out of its total 4.24 per cent holdings in Zomato as of the quarter ended June 2024, according to the news report.

Zomato's shares closed 0.83 per cent lower at ₹262.30 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹264.50 at last Friday's market close. The report said Antfin's stake in Zomato is valued at close to ₹10,000 crore as of Monday's closing price. According to the news channel, Zomato shares have increased 114 per cent in 2024.

Block deal information: The floor price of the block deal has been set at ₹251.68 per share, which is 4 per cent less than Monday's closing share price of Zomato Ltd, as per the report. The ₹3,420 crore valuation of the deal is set at the floor price, and the selling stakeholder will have a lock-in period of 90 days for further selling of stake in the same company, according to the report.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are said to be the placement agents for the deal, as per the report.

Zomato was also a party to CNBC-TV18's D-Street Chatter on Monday where it was reported of a block deal to be taking place soon for the food-delivery platform's shares.

According to the report, UBS has maintained its buy ratings on Zomato's stock and increased its target price to ₹320 from ₹260 earlier. The new target price is the second highest after CLSA's target price of ₹350 for Zomato.