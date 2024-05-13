Zomato ESOPs: Food delivery platform allots 18.26 crore shares to employees
Zomato allocates 18.26 crore shares as ESOP to employees and subsidiaries, as per BSE filing. Each share entitles one fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹1 under ESOP 2024.
Food delivery firm Zomato has allotted employee stock option plans (ESOP) worth 18.26 crore shares to its employees of the company and its subsidiaries, it said in a BSE exchange filing on Monday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started