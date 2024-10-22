Zomato to raise ₹8,500 cr via QIP as it braces for intensifying competition

Rival Swiggy is gearing up for a $1.25 billion IPO later this year, while Zepto has raised over $1 billion from private investors in the last six months alone.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published22 Oct 2024, 05:23 PM IST
Zomato noted that the fundraise is only for strengthening the balance sheet and will not be used to make any minority investment or acquisition.
Zomato noted that the fundraise is only for strengthening the balance sheet and will not be used to make any minority investment or acquisition.(Reuters)

The board of Zomato has approved a proposal to raise 8,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to help the food and grocery delivery company take on competition from rival players like IPO-ready Swiggy and Zepto.

The Gurugram-based company’s cash balance fell to 10,800 crore in the September quarter of FY25 from 14,400 crore when it launched an initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, mainly on account of funding past quick-commerce losses and some equity investments and acquisitions. The firm acquired Paytm’s events ticketing business for 2,014 crore in August, an effort to broaden its services beyond food and grocery delivery.

Zomato now believes it needs to enhance its cash balance given the competitive landscape and the much larger scale of the business today, it said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

“We believe that capital by itself does not give anyone the right to win (and that service quality is the key determinant of success), but we want to ensure that we are on a level playing field with our competitors, who continue to raise additional capital,” Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal said.

However, the company noted that the fundraise is only for strengthening the balance sheet and will not be used to make any minority investment or acquisition.

This comes as rival Swiggy is gearing up for a $1.25 billion public market listing later this year at a valuation of around $15 billion, though a final valuation will become clearer as the road shows get under way. Another rival Zepto has raised over $1 billion from private investors in the last six months alone, along with aggressively expanding its quick grocery delivery footprint. It is also eyeing an initial share sale next year.

Net profit jumps

Zomato’s net profit grew nearly fivefold to 176 crore in the September quarter, from 36 crore a year ago, driven by massive growth in its quick commerce business Blinkit and restaurants supplies business Hyperpure.

Blinkit, formerly Grofers that Zomato acquired in 2022, reported a 129% jump in revenue from operations to 1,156 crore, with dark store count totalling 791 at the end of the quarter, according to filings made with the stock exchanges on Tuesday. Average order value rose to 92.9 in the period, against 78.8 in the previous quarter, while gross order value rose 21% to 6,132 crore during the quarter.

Hyperpure’s revenue nearly doubled to 1,473 crore.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsZomato to raise ₹8,500 cr via QIP as it braces for intensifying competition

