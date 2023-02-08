Zomato gains over 9% after founder Deepinder Goyal shapes this post on Twitter
- After Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the food conglomerate Zomato, congratulated Paytm and its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on their Q3 results report, Zomato shares surged by more than 9% on the NSE at closing today.
After Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the food conglomerate Zomato, congratulated Paytm and its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on their Q3 results report, Zomato shares surged by more than 9% on the NSE at closing today. Zomato's stock began trading today at ₹51.20, reached an intraday high of ₹55.30 and a low of ₹51.10, and finally concluded at ₹53.80 per share, up 9.02% from its previous close of ₹49.35. The stock recorded a total average volume of 289,069,473 shares and delivery volume average of 7,090,874,173 shares at an upside rally of the average delivery volume of over 24%.
