Zomato gains over 9% after founder Deepinder Goyal shapes this post on Twitter

One97 Communications announced on Friday that its consolidated net loss for the December 2022 quarter was ₹392 crore, down from ₹778.4 crore during the same period in the previous financial year. From ₹1,456.1 crore in the same quarter last year, its operating revenue grew by about 42% to ₹2,062.2 crore in Q3FY23. According to the company, it granted 10.5 million loans during the December quarter and its total loan disbursal stood at ₹9,958 Cr in Q3FY23. Paytm reported revenue from payments of ₹1,197 crore in Q3FY23 up by 21% YoY whereas revenue from financial services stood at ₹446 crore.